Job opportunities: German embassy and SAP to launch training programme

KARACHI: The German embassy and German company SAP are working on launching a training programme to provide employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Germany.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, Saquib Ahmad, the Country Manager for SAP in Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain, and Afghanistan, said Pakistan has a large number of young people, while there are many skilled job opportunities vacant in Europe.

To provide skilled employment to young Pakistanis in Germany, the German embassy wants to launch a training programme in collaboration with SAP that focuses on skills in demand in Germany and other European countries. The embassy will gather details about job opportunities in Germany, while SAP will train individuals through its technology platform to make them employable in Germany.

On this occasion, SAP’s Director of Marketing, Shamuel Ali and Large Enterprise Director, Fahad Zahid, also shared their views on promoting business through technology. Saquib Ahmad stated that his company provides digitalization and automation services to governments and businesses in over 180 countries around the world, and there is high demand for certified professionals trained in their systems, especially in Europe and Gulf countries. SAP-certified professionals are in great demand, and Pakistan is one of the few countries where SAP system certification is available completely free of cost.

To modernize technology education at the university level in Pakistan, SAP is collaborating with three universities to introduce new technology-related courses. In partnership with the Higher Education Commission, the systems of public universities, such as accounting and other operations, are being transitioned to SAP systems, which will enhance transparency. Of the youth currently receiving training from the Pakistani government, 40% are being trained on SAP platforms. SAP-trained professionals are securing jobs both within the country and abroad. Pakistani youth are now being employed in Gulf countries, and many have become heads of companies there.

