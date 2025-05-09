Healthy mothers, children guarantee of healthy society: Janmohammad

KARACHI: President of Kharadar General Hospital and renowned industrialist Mohammad Bashir Janmohammad said that healthy mothers and healthy children are the guarantee and promise of a healthy society. He was addressing the “Baby Show”, an award ceremony for healthy children. He said that children can be protected from diseases by following the principles of hygiene.

HOD of Pediatrics & Neonatology, Dr Rabia Haq said that infant mortality can be controlled by using breast milk, immunizations, and fresh and home-cooked food in infancy. As timely treatment services by contacting Pediatric specialists are, caution and protective measures are also extremely important.

Head of Gynecology and Obstetrics Dr Musarrat Agha said that the lives of the mother and child can be saved by examining mothers during pregnancy, consuming balanced diets during pregnancy, getting preventive vaccinations and controlling other medical problems.

The Guests of Honour of the event, Sadaf Ali Cassim, Shehnila Dawood Janmuhammad, Asiya Haji Ghani Usman, Dr Maham Khan, Shireen Rashid, Shakira Naeem, Farhat Rasheed, Ansab Jahangir, described the event as a health-promoting activity and an example worth emulating.

They said that a healthy society can be achieved only by promoting health consciousness and awareness. Encouraging mothers will pave the way for better health of children.

Meanwhile, cash prizes, gifts, and certificates were presented to children in various categories. Various shows and food stalls were also set up to entertain children. More than 500 children registered for the “Baby Show”, out of which 54 children were awarded prizes for their excellent development and hygiene practices. Prizes were also presented to special children in physiotherapy.

Parents appreciated the “Baby Show” activity of Kharadar General Hospital and expressed their desire to continue such activities. The event was also addressed by Manager Admin Dr Tooba Khan. Students of the School of Nursing presented sketches on medical safety.

