Sharjeel assails India for growing belligerence against Pakistan

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that India demonstrated hostility towards Pakistan in an illegal, irresponsible manner and in an open violation of international norms in response to an unsubstantiated accusation of terrorism.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident without carrying out even a single investigation or producing evidence. He added that India also rejected Pakistan’s offer for an impartial inquiry, which clearly indicates that India had already planned to carry out aggression based on premeditated accusations.

He said that Pakistan acted responsibly and decisively in self-defense, successfully shot down Indian Air Force aircraft and killed three pilots.

This operation marked an unprecedented achievement against the enemy’s advanced technology and is being widely acknowledged around the world.

He added that, in retaliatory actions, Pakistan targeted key military installations across the Line of Control, resulting in the deaths of 40 to 50 Indian soldiers.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that India has a history of concealing its failures, citing the example of awarding the Vir Chakra to Abhinandan, the pilot of a downed aircraft.

He said that on the night of May 7 and 8, India escalated tensions by targeting three types of objectives. First, attacks were carried out against the Sikh community and their religious sites within India to instill fear among Sikhs. Second, these attacks were falsely attributed to Pakistan in an attempt to spread hatred.

Third, India aimed to create a false impression of victory by presenting the wreckage from these attacks as evidence of downed Pakistani aircraft.

He added that the second target was Pakistan’s defense installations, aimed at weakening the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities. The third target was the civilian population, intended to spread fear and despair among the Pakistani people.

He added that Pakistan not only downed Indian aircraft but also successfully targeted their military check posts. Sharjeel Inam Memon claimed that the Modi government procured the planes with corrupt means, a truth accepted by opposition parties in India itself.

Sharjeel stated that the entire nation stands firmly with the Pakistani armed forces.

He further said that Pakistan is a nuclear power and has every right to defend itself. Innocent children and civilians have been martyred in Indian attacks, and the blood of these martyrs will certainly be avenged.

He further mentioned the Sindh government is closely monitoring the entire situation and is fully prepared to address any potential threat.

