AIRLINK 128.01 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.58%)
BOP 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.11%)
CNERGY 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.02%)
CPHL 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.8%)
FCCL 40.84 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.46%)
FFL 12.45 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.97%)
FLYNG 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUBC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.2%)
HUMNL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.27%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.81%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (2.68%)
OGDC 181.25 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.04%)
PACE 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.76%)
PAEL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.32%)
PIAHCLA 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.1%)
POWER 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.16%)
PPL 134.00 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.58%)
PRL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.16%)
PTC 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.47%)
SEARL 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.83%)
SSGC 28.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.87%)
SYM 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.71%)
TELE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
TPLP 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.48%)
TRG 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
YOUW 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.56%)
BR100 11,039 Increased By 183.1 (1.69%)
BR30 31,177 Increased By 443.6 (1.44%)
KSE100 105,789 Increased By 2262.2 (2.19%)
KSE30 32,201 Increased By 722.7 (2.3%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-09

Across Punjab: 2-day closure of all educational institutions ordered

Recorder Report Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 07:43am

LAHORE: In light of the current law and order situation, the School Education Department has declared a two-day closure of all educational institutions across Punjab. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that all private and public schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

The minister further announced that intermediate examinations and practical tests scheduled during this period have also been postponed for two days. New dates for the cancelled papers and practicals will be announced soon.

Academic activities are expected to resume as usual from Monday, May 12. However, O-Level and A-Level examinations will continue as per the original schedule. The School Education Department has issued separate notifications in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab educational institutions Rana Sikandar Hayat

Comments

200 characters

Across Punjab: 2-day closure of all educational institutions ordered

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories