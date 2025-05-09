Across Punjab: 2-day closure of all educational institutions ordered

LAHORE: In light of the current law and order situation, the School Education Department has declared a two-day closure of all educational institutions across Punjab. Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that all private and public schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10.

The minister further announced that intermediate examinations and practical tests scheduled during this period have also been postponed for two days. New dates for the cancelled papers and practicals will be announced soon.

Academic activities are expected to resume as usual from Monday, May 12. However, O-Level and A-Level examinations will continue as per the original schedule. The School Education Department has issued separate notifications in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025