AIRLINK 130.28 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.37%)
BOP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.61%)
CNERGY 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.85%)
CPHL 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.58%)
FCCL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
FFL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
FLYNG 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
HUBC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.2%)
HUMNL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.27%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
MLCF 61.90 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.69%)
OGDC 181.00 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.9%)
PACE 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.01%)
PAEL 37.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.82%)
POWER 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
PPL 133.50 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.21%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.45%)
PTC 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.75%)
SEARL 67.48 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.25%)
SSGC 27.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.48%)
SYM 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.12%)
TELE 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
TPLP 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TRG 53.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.55%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
YOUW 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.56%)
BR100 11,011 Increased By 154.7 (1.43%)
BR30 30,881 Increased By 147.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 105,409 Increased By 1882.1 (1.82%)
KSE30 32,063 Increased By 585 (1.86%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-09

US CG in Lahore directs staff to shelter in place

Reuters Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 07:44am

LAHORE: The US Consulate General in Lahore, has directed its staff to shelter in place amid reports of drone explosions, downed drones and possible airspace incursions, the country’s State Department said on Thursday.

The consulate said it has also received initial reports that authorities may be evacuating some areas adjacent to Lahore’s main airport, according to a statement.

The move comes as Pakistan said on Thursday it shot down 25 drones from India in its airspace while India said it had “neutralised” Pakistan’s attempt to engage military targets using drones and missiles, as the latest conflict between the two nuclear-powered neighbours intensified.

US Consulate General Lahore Indian drone Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

US CG in Lahore directs staff to shelter in place

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories