AIRLINK 130.82 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (2.79%)
BOP 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.84%)
CNERGY 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.67%)
CPHL 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-3.5%)
FCCL 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.1%)
FFL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.38%)
FLYNG 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.23%)
HUBC 123.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (3.36%)
HUMNL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.06%)
KEL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
KOSM 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.3%)
MLCF 61.79 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.51%)
OGDC 180.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.51%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
PAEL 37.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.82%)
POWER 13.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 132.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.75%)
PRL 23.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.45%)
PTC 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.81%)
SEARL 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.53%)
SSGC 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-4.86%)
SYM 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.79%)
TELE 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.89%)
TPLP 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.33%)
TRG 52.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.26%)
WAVESAPP 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
WTL 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
YOUW 3.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.24%)
BR100 11,011 Increased By 154.7 (1.43%)
BR30 30,881 Increased By 147.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 105,228 Increased By 1701.2 (1.64%)
KSE30 31,986 Increased By 507.8 (1.61%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-09

Cabinet body reviews law, order situation: Hospitals, civil defence institutions directed to remain alert

Recorder Report Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 07:47am

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, directions have been issued to hospitals, civil defence and other institutions to remain alert.

An important meeting was held at PDMA Head Office under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The meeting was attended by Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia and other officers. In view of the current situation in the country, the meeting reviewed the preventive measures.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also visited the PDMA Control Room. The Director General PDMA briefed Khawaja Salman Rafique about the latest water situation in the rivers. The meeting strongly condemned Indian aggression.

Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique said “Pakistan has the full right to defend itself and any kind of Indian aggression will be given a befitting reply.”

The staff in the district emergency control rooms was present and alert round the clock.

Salman Rafique said Pakistani armed forces have once again raised the nation’s head with pride by giving a befitting reply to India. The Pakistani armed forces and the brave people are fully prepared to confront the enemy. The professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force has crushed India’s pride.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said the flow of water in the rivers of Punjab is normal. PDMA is monitoring the situation of Punjab Rivers 24 hours a day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

hospitals PDMA Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz civil defence institutions

Comments

200 characters

Cabinet body reviews law, order situation: Hospitals, civil defence institutions directed to remain alert

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories