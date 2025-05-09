Cabinet body reviews law, order situation: Hospitals, civil defence institutions directed to remain alert

LAHORE: On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, directions have been issued to hospitals, civil defence and other institutions to remain alert.

An important meeting was held at PDMA Head Office under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique.

The meeting was attended by Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia and other officers. In view of the current situation in the country, the meeting reviewed the preventive measures.

Khawaja Salman Rafique also visited the PDMA Control Room. The Director General PDMA briefed Khawaja Salman Rafique about the latest water situation in the rivers. The meeting strongly condemned Indian aggression.

Provincial Health Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Disaster Management Khawaja Salman Rafique said “Pakistan has the full right to defend itself and any kind of Indian aggression will be given a befitting reply.”

The staff in the district emergency control rooms was present and alert round the clock.

Salman Rafique said Pakistani armed forces have once again raised the nation’s head with pride by giving a befitting reply to India. The Pakistani armed forces and the brave people are fully prepared to confront the enemy. The professionalism of the Pakistan Air Force has crushed India’s pride.

Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said the flow of water in the rivers of Punjab is normal. PDMA is monitoring the situation of Punjab Rivers 24 hours a day.

