Tessori, Punjab governor slam Indian aggression

LAHORE: Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, here at Governor House and discussed the situation arising out after the Indian aggression.

Both leaders paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for giving a befitting reply to the Indian aggression.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab governor said that all political parties are united for the integrity of the country. He said that the entire nation is standing with the Pakistan Army like a lead wall. He said that India targeted unarmed civilians in the darkness of the night. He said that innocent children, women and men were martyred in the Indian attack.

The governor further said that India is the biggest terrorist country in the world. He said that Indian aggression is a serious threat to peace in the region. He said that Pakistan wants peace in the region but India should not misconstrue it as Pakistan’s weakness. He said that the entire nation is united like a clenched fist to protect the country.

Moreover, he strongly condemned the drone attacks on civilians by India. He paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for timely intercepting the drones.

The governor said that the Pakistani forces have shot down all the drones and thwarted the enemy’s intentions. He said that the drone attacks on innocent children and women in the dark of night are deplorable.

He commended the Pakistan Army’s ability to effectively address the prevailing challenges.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that he stands with every soldier of the Pakistan Army. He said that India’s cowardly attacks cannot demoralise the nation. He expressed deep sorrow and regret over the martyrdom of a civilian in the Jabi area of Fatah Jang in the drone attack. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the drone attacks.

