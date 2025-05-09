AIRLINK 128.01 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.58%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-09

CM directs Civil Defence, Rescue-1122 to hold mock drills

Recorder Report Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 07:57am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif by taking an important decision has directed to launch mock exercises of Civil Defence and Rescue 1122 in Punjab. The mock drills have been started by fully activating the Civil Defence Department across the province. The Civil Defence exercises are being conducted in small and big cities across the province.

The Chief Minister directed the district administration to monitor the civil defense drills. Rescue 1122 has also started conducting mock exercises in different cities across Punjab. Mock drills of Rescue 1122 are underway to cope up with any untoward incident as well as preempt dangers. She directed Civil Defence and Rescue 1122 to remain stand by and alert at all times in order to deal with any emergency situation.

Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab Rescue1122 Indo Pak tensions Civil Defence mock drills

