CM Punjab slams Indian drone strikes

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned drone strikes in various places including Lahore.

She has paid tribute to the Pakistan Army for timely shooting down Indian drones at 12 different places. She appreciated timely response of the administration, police, rescue services and Pakistan Air Force.

She directed the police, administration and other institutions to remain alert at all times in Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Attock, Bahawalpur and other cities.

The Chief Minister has prayed for speedy recovery of those getting injured in the drone attacks. She has directed the relevant stakeholders to provide best medical treatment facilities to the civilians and officers getting injured during drone attacks in different cities of Punjab.

She has directed the administrative officers in the relevant areas to monitor treatment facilities being provided to the injured. She denounced, “By martyring innocent civilians including minor children, India has exposed its obnoxious aggressive designs.

India will have to pay a heavy price as well as face severe consequences by launching an attack on the innocent civilians. The entire nation salutes the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army over showing audacity against the Indian attack. The Indian pilots have become a symbol of sheer incompetence and failure across the globe.”

The Chief Minister said, “The pride of Indian Air Force in the shape of Rafale aircrafts, have been short down by the valiant Pakistani Air Force. The precious blood of the martyrs will not go in vain.

The Indian security forces will have to account for their uncalled for misadventure and nefarious designs. India has clearly violated international laws by launching an attack on our water reservoirs.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Indian drone Indo Pak tensions Indian drone strikes

