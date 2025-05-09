AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-05-09

Reform or rhetoric?

Published May 9, 2025 Updated May 9, 2025 07:07am

EDITORIAL: That it took this long to inject merit and transparency into Pakistan’s power sector is itself an indictment of decades of mismanagement.

Still, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval of the revised Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP 2025–35) is a welcome departure from the rent-seeking, politically motivated decision-making that has long defined electricity planning in the country. By scrapping 7,967 megawatts of high-cost projects and rescheduling others, the government claims savings of USD 17 billion — a figure that underscores just how much waste was built into the old model.

For years, the power sector has operated as a parallel economy — driven less by national interest and more by vested ones. The plan’s pivot away from expensive, imported fuels and towards domestic and renewable sources is both logical and long overdue. It should never have required a crisis to realise that relying on costly generation while locking the state into capacity payments and sovereign guarantees was unsustainable. Yet that is precisely the legacy this reform effort must now overcome.

On paper, the changes are sound. By cutting the original 14,984MW generation expansion target in half, and prioritising 7,987MW of projects based on local resources — hydro, wind, solar, and nuclear — the IGCEP marks a clear shift toward affordability, efficiency, and long-term sustainability. The commitment to ending the single-buyer model, eliminating capacity charges, and opening the door to competitive bidding are all necessary steps toward a functioning electricity market.

But these steps should have been taken a decade ago. For too long, power projects were awarded on a cost-plus basis with little regard for actual need or affordability, producing a glut of idle capacity and rising tariffs for consumers. That culture of inefficiency and impunity was not a design flaw — it was the system. One can only hope that this latest attempt at reform does more than tinker at the margins.

Also worth noting is the exclusion of K-Electric’s renewable energy proposals from the IGCEP. While officials have justified the move by pointing to available alternatives like Thar coal and nuclear power near KE’s system, it remains to be seen whether this exclusion will serve consumer interests in Karachi or simply reinforce old fault lines between the utility and federal planners. KE’s instruction to set up its own time-line to access the National Grid might make technical sense, but it also reflects a persistent inability to integrate planning across jurisdictions.

That the plan was revised only after a groundswell of concern — triggered by falling demand, surging net metering, and a growing stockpile of underutilised capacity — should serve as a cautionary tale. Officials now admit that previous iterations of the IGCEP were laden with projects that lacked even basic financial progress or construction benchmarks. That nearly 15,000MW of such “committed” capacity has now been either cut or rescheduled only confirms how deeply flawed the planning process was.

This is where the government’s real test lies. Replacing megawatts is easy; replacing the culture that enabled poor planning and contractual exploitation is not. Corruption, inefficiency, and bureaucratic inertia continue to grease palms all the way to the top. If these reforms are to yield lasting benefits, they must be accompanied by structural discipline — regulatory clarity, professional independence, and a willingness to prosecute those who looted the sector under previous regimes.

In the end, consumers want affordable, reliable power. Producers want clear rules and predictable returns. And the country needs a power sector that supports, not stifles, economic growth. The IGCEP 2025–35 offers a framework to move in that direction. Better late than never, so to speak. But if the same old habits resurface under a new cover, we may not get another chance to fix what’s broken.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

power sector IGCEP PM Shehbaz Sharif pakistan power sector IGCEP 2025–35

Comments

200 characters

Reform or rhetoric?

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories