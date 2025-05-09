AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
Markets Print 2025-05-09

Wall St rises after US-Britain trade deal

Published 09 May, 2025

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes climbed more than 1% each on Thursday as investors assessed a new trade agreement between the United States and Britain, the first such trade deal the US has signed after President Donald Trump paused tariffs last month.

Britain agreed to lower its tariffs to 1.8% from 5.1% and provide greater access to US goods as part of the deal, while a 10% baseline tariff on goods imported from the UK into the US remains in place.

Airline stocks jumped after the US-UK agreement exempted plane parts made by Rolls-Royce from tariffs, with the S&P Passenger Airlines Index up 5.3%.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the UK would buy $10 billion of Boeing aircraft, sending the planemaker’s shares up 3.5%.

Trump said he expects substantive negotiations between the US and Beijing on the trade front this weekend. He also said tariffs on Chinese imports could not get higher than 145%.

“This is what the market has been looking for... some sort of a breakthrough. This does not put to rest some of the uncertainties regarding the trade war effects, but it’s a start,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

At 11:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 516.11 points, or 1.26%, to 41,630.08, the S&P 500 gained 68.03 points, or 1.21%, to 5,699.31, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 280.94 points, or 1.58%, to 18,019.10.

Energy stocks led gains among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors with a 2.4% rise, tracking a jump in crude prices.

The domestically focused Russell 2000 small-cap index added 2% and touched a more than one-month high. Most megacap and growth stocks were higher, with Tesla leading gains with a 4.7% rise.

Semiconductor stocks inched 1.9% higher, building on the previous session’s gains after a spokesperson said the Trump administration was planning to rescind and modify a rule that curbed the export of sophisticated artificial-intelligence chips.

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and flagged heightened risks of inflation and unemployment, further clouding the economic outlook for the world’s largest economy.

Traders now see a rate cut only by September and are pricing in a total of 73 basis points of lowering by 2025-end, according to data compiled by LSEG.

