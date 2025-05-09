AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-09

European stocks rise after Trump strikes tariff deal with UK

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended higher on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Britain to lower tariffs, the first such agreement since Trump sparked a global trade war with his universal levies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.4% higher, with most regional indexes also concluding the day in green.

Under the deal, the UK agreed to lower its tariffs to 1.8% from 5.1% and provide greater access to US goods, while a 10% tariff on UK goods imported into the US was kept in place.

“The deal is good. It shows that we are going towards the right direction, but we’re not out of the woods yet and we are still in this high volatility, high uncertainty environment,” said Anthi Tsouvali, multi-asset strategist at UBS.

“We need to see more of those deals come in, and most importantly, with the bigger trading partners like Europe or China. The more we wait, the more that is damaging to the global economy.”

All eyes were on the planned talks between the US and China on Saturday, as the world’s top two economies are set to take their first step to ease ravaging trade tensions.

The UK’s benchmark index fell 0.3% following an expected decision by the Bank of England to lower its benchmark rate to 4.25%, as the central bank called for “a gradual and careful approach to further rate cuts” amid existing global uncertainty.

Meanwhile, central banks in Sweden and Norway stood pat on interest rates on Thursday but left the door open for future rate cuts. This came on the heels of the US Federal Reserve’s overnight decision to keep rates steady.

On the day, the region-wide defence index led the sector gains by rising about 3%. Leading ammunition maker Rheinmetall jumped 4.1% after reaffirming it could exceed its 2025 guidance, citing higher demand from Germany, Ukraine and other European nations.

Other defence stocks such as Renk rose 4.1%, Thyssenkrupp ticked up 1% and Hensoldt’s advanced 7.6%.

In contrast, the utilities and healthcare stocks fell 2% and 1.5%, respectively, to limited overall gains.

Among individual stocks, Securitas fell 6.4% after the Swedish security firm reported a smaller-than-expected rise in its first-quarter core profit.

European stocks STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European stocks rise after Trump strikes tariff deal with UK

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories