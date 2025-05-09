Nikkei ends higher

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Thursday as chip-related shares tracked a rally in US semiconductor stocks, while NTT Data surged following a takeover report.

The Nikkei ended 0.41% higher at 36,928.63 after breaking a seven-day winning run on Wednesday.

The broader Topix reversed course to end 0.09% higher at 2,698.72, posting a nine-session rising streak.

“The two main indexes have recouped their losses quickly (since US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement last month), but the speed of the recovery has slowed down,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

“Investors have become cautious as the Nikkei approached the psychological level of 37,000.”

Overnight, US stocks rallied close to the closing bell as chipmakers jumped after Bloomberg reported Trump’s administration plans to rescind artificial intelligence chip curbs.

A US Commerce Department spokesperson subsequently confirmed the report. The PHLX semiconductor index ended 1.7% higher after falling as much as 1% earlier in the session.

Japan’s chip-testing equipment maker Advantest jumped 3.73% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron gained 2.05%.