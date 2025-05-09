AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.45%)
CNERGY 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-13.07%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-6.98%)
FFL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.82%)
FLYNG 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-9.95%)
HUBC 119.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.28 (-6.51%)
HUMNL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.45%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.11%)
KOSM 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-19.1%)
MLCF 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -6.22 (-9.27%)
OGDC 179.39 Decreased By ▼ -17.24 (-8.77%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-12.69%)
PAEL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-8.86%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.59%)
PPL 131.91 Decreased By ▼ -13.37 (-9.2%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-9.92%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-12.36%)
TPLP 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-11.76%)
TRG 53.13 Decreased By ▼ -5.86 (-9.93%)
WAVESAPP 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-11.14%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-7.76%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research Print 2025-05-09

Power sector: Base tariff relief likely

BR Research Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has set the ground for the power base tariff adjustment for FY26, submitting the Power Purchase Price (PPP) projection in consultation with multiple agencies including the Power Division. The CPPA’s PPP projection envisions seven different scenarios, with varying assumptions for demand, rupee dollar parity, fuel prices, and hydrology. The PPP deviation between the best case and worst-case scenario is Rs1.95/unit.

The lowest PPP is set at Rs24.75/unit for FY26 – which is Rs0.29/unit lower than the lowest PPP envisioned in the previous rebasing exercise of FY25. The PPP allowed for FY25 was Rs27/unit, with an absolute amount of Rs3.5 trillion. What looks increasingly likely is that the final PPP for FY26 will be lower year-on-year – regardless of which scenario is used as best case. The year-on-year savings in case of most likely adoption of Scenario 2 – which envisions are close to Rs0.96/unit – which may not sound massive but is a relief, especially considering this will be the first time in many years when year-on-year change in PPP is negative. For context, Pakistan’s electricity PPP had doubled in last five years, despite significant improvement in fuel generation mix.

A large part of it is due to savings to the tune of Rs100 billion resulting from renegotiated IPP contracts. The bar for demand has been set low – and understandably so, given the rather dismal rate of demand revival in the past two years. Even the “high” demand scenario envisions power sales going up only 5 percent, that too, from a multiyear low 12-month demand from January to December 2024. The “normal” demand growth scenario sees it growing 3 percent – which sounds just about right, given the ground reality, on both domestic and industrial fronts, and with the solar boom in full swing.

What is concerning is the rather steep fall in power demand, which for FY26 is likely to be set at the lowest in five years. It remains to be seen what room does the government have in lieu of subsidies, once the final revenue requirement is approved – after induction of prior year adjustment and distribution margin. The fate of Rs1.71/unit subsidy that is scheduled to expire in June 2025, will determine the extent of base tariff relief for FY26.

While the exchange rate and international commodity fuel prices have stayed stable, the biggest concern for upcoming fiscal year could be a sharp drop in electricity generation from hydel sources. Low hydrology could take the PPP close to Rs27/unit – wiping out any potential gains from the IPP negotiations. It remains to be seen, how the authorities treat hydel generation assumptions – especially in light of recent geopolitical events. Even without the one-sided abeyance of Indus Water Treaty, experts had been raising concerns over low hydrology going forward. In all likelihood, low hydrology will lead to higher periodic and monthly adjustments, even if base tariff does not account for the same.

power sector

Comments

200 characters

Power sector: Base tariff relief likely

Civil-military leadership vows to continue retaliatory actions

EU-Pakistan Forum put on hold

FBR issues SRO to amend Income Tax Rules 2002

Ministry seeks Rs1.6trn PSDP: FY26 budget on June 2

IMF board meeting: First review, $1.3bn new deal on the table today

Imports & exports: Leading shipping co imposes war risk surcharge

Indian strike: Wapda chief assesses NJHP dam structure damage

Aurangzeb meets CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

Judges’ intra-court transfers: Justice Mazhar questions the role of CJP

Pakistan denies any action in Indian Punjab

Read more stories