BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 08, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 103,526.82
High: 111,881.03
Low: 101,598.91
Net Change: 6,482.21
Volume (000): 308,031
Value (000): 29,280,971
Makt Cap (000) 3,100,558,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 20,098.78
NET CH (-) 1312.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,489.54
NET CH (-) 654.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,876.95
NET CH (-) 1408.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,409.01
NET CH (-) 910.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,766.84
NET CH (-) 927.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,246.87
NET CH (-) 326.02
------------------------------------
As on: 08-MAY-2025
====================================
