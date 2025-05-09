AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Markets Print 2025-05-09

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 08, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 08, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                103,526.82
High:                     111,881.03
Low:                      101,598.91
Net Change:                 6,482.21
Volume (000):                308,031
Value (000):              29,280,971
Makt Cap (000)         3,100,558,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 20,098.78
NET CH                   (-) 1312.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,489.54
NET CH                    (-) 654.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 30,876.95
NET CH                   (-) 1408.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,409.01
NET CH                    (-) 910.87
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,766.84
NET CH                    (-) 927.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,246.87
NET CH                    (-) 326.02
------------------------------------
As on:                   08-MAY-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 BR Sectoral Indices

