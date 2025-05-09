KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 08, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 103,526.82 High: 111,881.03 Low: 101,598.91 Net Change: 6,482.21 Volume (000): 308,031 Value (000): 29,280,971 Makt Cap (000) 3,100,558,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 20,098.78 NET CH (-) 1312.82 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,489.54 NET CH (-) 654.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,876.95 NET CH (-) 1408.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,409.01 NET CH (-) 910.87 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,766.84 NET CH (-) 927.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,246.87 NET CH (-) 326.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 08-MAY-2025 ====================================

