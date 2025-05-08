AIRLINK 127.27 Decreased By ▼ -13.48 (-9.58%)
Security sources say Indian reports of Pakistan’s attack in IIOJK ‘fake’

BR Web Desk | Reuters Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 10:09pm
A view of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir
A view of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan security sources on Thursday refuted claims by Indian media that Pakistan had launched drone attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian military sources claimed earlier that Pakistan had likely launched a drone attack in area around Occupied Jammu Airport.

The development comes as tensions rose between Pakistan and India after Indian launched drones towards multiple cities in Pakistan on Thursday morning.

Pakistan say it shot down 29 drones, while 3 were martyred.

Pakistan’s Chinese-made jet brought down at least two Indian fighter aircraft, US officials say

The security sources also refuted Indian media claims that Indian forces had shot down Pakistani aircraft, saying all Pakistani aircraft were safe.

Pakistan military brought down five Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafale, in retaliation following Indian missile attacks, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said in his press conference on Wednesday morning.

Pakistan shot down five Indian jets, including three Rafale, one MiG-21, and one SU-30, he informed.

“At no time, any of their [Indian] aircraft were allowed to enter into Pakistan’s airspace and also at no time, none of Pakistan’s aircraft went into Indian airspace,” he said.

Pakistan India tensions Indo Pak tensions Indian military sources

