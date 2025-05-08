AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-9.77%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.41%)
CNERGY 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.37%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.73%)
FFL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-9.53%)
FLYNG 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-10.01%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.28 (-8.86%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.95%)
KOSM 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-20.53%)
MLCF 60.38 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-10%)
OGDC 176.97 Decreased By ▼ -19.66 (-10%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-16.85%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-9.51%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.15%)
POWER 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.54%)
PPL 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-9.15%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-9.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.77%)
TPLP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-12.68%)
TRG 53.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-10%)
WAVESAPP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-10.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.2%)
YOUW 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.37%)
BR100 10,938 Decreased By -741.4 (-6.35%)
BR30 30,967 Decreased By -2603.7 (-7.76%)
KSE100 103,060 Decreased By -6948.7 (-6.32%)
KSE30 31,213 Decreased By -2396.5 (-7.13%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nintendo sees FY profit rising 13%, Switch 2 unit sales of 15 million

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 01:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

TOKYO: Nintendo on Thursday forecast operating profit would rise 13% to 320 billion yen ($2.22 billion) in the year ending March.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it expects to sell 15 million Switch 2 units in the financial year.

Nintendo is preparing to launch the Switch 2 on June 5.

The games console will succeed the Switch, which has sold more than 150 million units since its 2017 launch and transformed Nintendo’s fortunes after the Wii U flopped.

The launch will test Nintendo’s ability to manage its supply chain as it works to minimise disruption from a trade war between the United States and China.

Nintendo paused the start of U.S. pre-orders as it considered the impact of increasing U.S. tariffs. It later said it would maintain pricing at $449.99.

While Nintendo has opened stores and its characters feature in theme parks and film, it remains dependent on the console business.

For the year ended March, operating profit fell 46.6% to 282.5 billion yen. Nintendo sees Switch 2 software sales of 45 million units in the current financial year.

Japan’s Nintendo fans test Switch 2 ahead of launch amid tariff worries

The hybrid home-portable device will launch with titles including “Mario Kart World”.

Over the same period the company expects to sell 4.5 million units of the aging Switch.

Lottery applications in Japan indicate robust demand for the more powerful gaming device, which offers a bigger screen and better graphics than its predecessor.

Xbox maker Microsoft and PlayStation maker Sony have both hiked console prices in recent weeks.

nintendo

Comments

200 characters

Nintendo sees FY profit rising 13%, Switch 2 unit sales of 15 million

Green Sukuk makes debut with Rs20-30bn issue

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in power purchase price

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

2.4p% of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win, says PM Shehbaz

Oil prices edge up on US-China trade talk hopes

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Read more stories