Israel’s defence minister warns Yemen’s Houthis of heavy retaliation

Israel’s defence minister on Thursday warned Yemen’s Houthis will suffer heavy blows if they continue to fire at Israel and that its defence forces are prepared for any mission.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the US would stop bombing the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, saying that the group had agreed to stop attacking US ships.

A ceasefire deal between Yemen’s Houthis and the US does not include sparing Israel, the Houthis said on Wednesday, later saying they targeted Israel with drones.

“Israel must be able to defend itself on its own against any threat and any enemy,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on X.

“The Houthis will suffer heavy blows from Israel if they continue to fire at us. The IDF (Israel Defence Force) is prepared for any mission. Katz also cautioned the Iranian leadership, which he accused of financing and arming the Houthi organisation, declaring that the proxy system is over and “the axis of evil has collapsed.”

He stated that Iran bears direct responsibility and warned that actions similar to those taken against Hezbollah in Beirut, Hamas in Gaza, Assad in Damascus, and the Houthis in Yemen could be carried out in Tehran.