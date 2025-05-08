AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.75 (-9.77%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-7.41%)
CNERGY 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.37%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 41.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.73%)
FFL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-9.53%)
FLYNG 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-10.01%)
HUBC 116.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.28 (-8.86%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-9.95%)
KOSM 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-20.53%)
MLCF 60.38 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-10%)
OGDC 176.97 Decreased By ▼ -19.66 (-10%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-16.85%)
PAEL 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-9.51%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-11.15%)
POWER 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.54%)
PPL 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-9.15%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-9.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-4.73%)
TELE 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-13.77%)
TPLP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-12.68%)
TRG 53.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-10%)
WAVESAPP 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-10.45%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.2%)
YOUW 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.37%)
BR100 10,938 Decreased By -741.4 (-6.35%)
BR30 30,967 Decreased By -2603.7 (-7.76%)
KSE100 103,060 Decreased By -6948.7 (-6.32%)
KSE30 31,213 Decreased By -2396.5 (-7.13%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields seen steady as traders stay put amid India-Pakistan tensions

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 11:01am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to trade sideways in early deals on Thursday, as traders will likely stay in wait-and-watch mode regarding India-Pakistan tensions.

The benchmark 10-year yield will likely sway between 6.32% and 6.36%, a trader at a private bank said, after closing at 6.3367% in the previous session.

“Markets may open steady as there was no significant escalation to the India-Pakistan conflict,” a trader at a state-run bank said.

Traders will closely scour the news for any retaliations from Pakistan after India struck nine locations across the South Asian neighbour’s territory and Pakistan Kashmir.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields extended their fall in the previous session after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged a high risk of inflation and unemployment.

The Fed kept the key policy rate unchanged amid tariff uncertainty, which matched trader expectations.

“The FOMC decision was no surprise, so there won’t be much impact on the Indian bond yields,” the trader added. While border tensions have caused jitters in the markets, the overall sentiment is still strong as traders expect that a full-fledged escalation is unlikely.

Indian bond yields likely to rise after India strikes Pakistan

The India-Pakistan conflict may have hurt India’s appeal for foreign investors as a safe haven, but the impact is not very significant, analysts and investors said.

Rates

India’s overnight index swap rates are expected to be largely unchanged, although receiving bias may still persist amid favourable liquidity conditions.

The rates fell 4-6 basis points in the previous session.

The one-year OIS rate was at 5.6%, while the two-year OIS rate was at 5.45%, and the most liquid five-year OIS rate was at 5.56%.

Indian government bond

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields seen steady as traders stay put amid India-Pakistan tensions

Green Sukuk makes debut with Rs20-30bn issue

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in power purchase price

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

2.4p% of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win, says PM Shehbaz

Oil prices edge up on US-China trade talk hopes

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Read more stories