AIRLINK 126.68 Decreased By ▼ -14.07 (-10%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.77%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-13.53%)
CPHL 67.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-9.99%)
FCCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-7.58%)
FFL 12.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-9.75%)
FLYNG 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-10.01%)
HUBC 118.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.48 (-6.66%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.79%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-7.82%)
KOSM 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-19.51%)
MLCF 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -6.69 (-9.97%)
OGDC 176.97 Decreased By ▼ -19.66 (-10%)
PACE 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-11.16%)
PAEL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-8.89%)
PIAHCLA 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-10.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-10.01%)
POWER 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.59%)
PPL 131.02 Decreased By ▼ -14.26 (-9.82%)
PRL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-9.98%)
PTC 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-9.97%)
SEARL 66.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-9.99%)
SSGC 29.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-10.01%)
SYM 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-9.99%)
TELE 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-13.15%)
TPLP 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-12.42%)
TRG 53.09 Decreased By ▼ -5.90 (-10%)
WAVESAPP 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-11.48%)
WTL 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-9.84%)
YOUW 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.96%)
BR100 10,801 Decreased By -878.5 (-7.52%)
BR30 30,667 Decreased By -2903.9 (-8.65%)
KSE100 103,527 Decreased By -6482.2 (-5.89%)
KSE30 31,478 Decreased By -2131.3 (-6.34%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices hold steady on support from US-China trade hopes

Reuters Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 01:55pm

LONDON: Oil prices held steady on Thursday, supported by hopes of a breakthrough in looming trade talks between the US and China, the world’s two largest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures were up 43 cents, or 0.7%, at $61.55 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 49 cents, or 0.8% to $58.56 a barrel at 0803 GMT.

The market has almost stabilised at slightly above $61 a barrel, said SEB analyst Ole Hvalbye, which along with some optimism around the current tariff situation with talks due between the US and China, was providing support.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will meet with China’s top economic official on May 10 in Switzerland for negotiations over a trade war that is disrupting the global economy.

The countries are the world’s two largest economies and the fallout from their trade dispute is likely to lower crude consumption growth.

At the same time, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will increase its oil output, adding to pressure on prices.

Analysts at Citi Research lowered their three-month price forecast for Brent to $55 per barrel from $60 earlier, but maintained its long-term forecast of $60 a barrel this year.

Oil steadies as market eyes US-China trade talks

A US-Iran nuclear deal could drive Brent prices down towards $50 per barrel on increased supply in the market, but if no deal were to happen, prices could go up to over $70, they added.

Overnight, the US Federal Reserve left the policy rate unchanged, but highlighted the risks of higher inflation and unemployment.

“The Fed signalled that rates will likely remain on hold until the effects of tariffs become clearer.

This boosted the US dollar, which added to headwinds facing the broader commodity markets,“ said ING analysts in a report on Thursday.

Oil WTI US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices hold steady on support from US-China trade hopes

IMF reaffirms support for Pakistan’s bailout, calls for deesclation with India

Pakistan confirms use of Chinese J-10C jets to repel Indian aggression

West ignores Modi’s terror links for economic gains, says Pakistan’s Asif

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

S&P warns of elevated credit risks amid soaring Pakistan-India military tensions

Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments plan to acquire majority stake in Rafhan Maize

2.4p% of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Green Sukuk makes debut with Rs20-30bn issue

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in power purchase price

Pakistan secures historic military win, says PM Shehbaz

Read more stories