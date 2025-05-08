AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-08

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Nuzhat Nazar Published May 8, 2025

ISLAMABAD: In a rapidly escalating crisis between South Asia’s nuclear-armed neighbours, Pakistan on Wednesday authorised its armed forces to respond to unprovoked, cowardly, and unlawful air strikes by India that targeted civilian areas across its territory overnight.

The announcement followed an emergency meeting of the high-powered National Security Committee (NSC), comprising top civilian and military leadership and chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a statement issued after NSC huddle, the Indian troops launched coordinated missile, air, and drone attacks late on the night of May 6-7, striking six locations including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke, and Bahawalpur in Punjab, as well as Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan launches counter- strike

The Indian attacks martyred 26 civilians – including men, women, and children – and left another 46 injured. Several mosques and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the attacks, and the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, a critical national asset, was targeted, as well.

The NSC condemned India’s actions as an act of war and asserted that Pakistan retains the right to respond under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which affirms a state’s inherent right to self-defence.

The committee further said that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down five Indian fighter jets – including the French-made Rafale, a source of national pride for India – as well as one drone.

The Indian strikes, according to NSC, were justified by New Delhi on the basis of alleged terrorist camps inside Pakistani territory – a charge Pakistan has vehemently denied. In its statement, the NSC asserted that Pakistan had offered a credible, transparent and neutral investigation following an earlier incident on April 22, which India had also blamed on Pakistani-based elements.

The offer, NSC insisted, was not accepted by India. International journalists had been invited to visit the alleged sites on May 6 and further visits were scheduled for May 7, lending weight to Islamabad’s claim that no such camps exist.

“The Indian leadership, bereft of any morality, has now gone to the extent of attacking innocent civilians in order to satiate its delusional thoughts and short-sighted political objectives,” the NSC statement read.

The NSC also warned that Indian aggression posed a serious risk to international civil aviation. The attacks, it added, endangered multiple commercial airliners from Gulf nations flying through the region’s airspace during the strikes.

The NSC emphasised that the deliberate targeting of non-combatants violates international humanitarian law and basic norms of human behaviour. “Attacking its innocent people is neither tolerable nor acceptable to Pakistan,” the statement continued, declaring that the responsibility for any consequences of further escalation would rest solely with India.

In a solemn moment during the meeting, the forum offered Fateha for the souls of the martyrs and extended condolences to grieving families.

The government expressed admiration for the armed forces’ swift defensive response and reaffirmed the nation’s unity and readiness to repel any further aggression. “The nation stands galvanised.”

“Pakistan remains committed to peace, with dignity and honour, and reiterates that it shall never allow any violation of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or permit any harm to its proud people,” it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PAF NSC National Security Committee Pakistan armed forces PM Shehbaz Sharif Rafale fighter jets Indo Pak tensions India air strikes

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Tax law: NA body says govt has bypassed Parliament

PAF prowess comes under global focus

India’s reckless conduct has brought neighbours ‘closer to major conflict’: FO

Rs757m allocated as provisional IBCs for PD

Harpo Hydropower Project: minister discusses reasons for delay

Pakistan Electricity Review 2025 launched

Retiring Rs50bn loan: ECC seeks SNGPL’s cash flow projections

QTA & MTA: Nepra cuts tariffs for Discos and KE

Tobacco, poultry sectors accused of evading Rs400bn tax

Dissenting note of two judges: ‘Compliance with detailed judgement in SIC case is a constitutional fidelity’

Read more stories