Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

Recorder Report Published May 8, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Ministry Wednesday convened an emergency meeting to assess the current financial landscape, market resilience and national financial security in light of escalating regional tensions following the recent belligerent Indian aggression.

The meeting held in Finance Division under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, joining on Zoom, reiterating that Pakistan’s financial system remains stable and secure and that all relevant authorities are working in close coordination to uphold national economic integrity in the face of emerging challenges.

The meeting was attended by the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Secretary Finance, and senior officials from the Finance Division.

Indo-Pak tensions: overseas Pakistanis can mobilise $1bn monthly in emergencies, ECAP

In a comprehensive and strategic discussion revolving around the situation and functioning of equity, debt, FX and interbank markets, participants conducted a rapid risk assessment and evaluated the current threat perception with an emphasis on ensuring national financial stability and security.

Recognising the critical importance of market stability, the meeting reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to maintaining business continuity across all financial and allied sectors. Key assurances were extended to stakeholders, underscoring that robust measures are being implemented to safeguard Pakistan’s economic infrastructure and provide calm, clarity, and confidence to the financial markets.

The participants also emphasised the importance of heightened vigilance against a wide range of threats, with a special focus on cybersecurity and communication infrastructure.

Contingency plans have been reinforced to ensure operational resilience and secure communication lines across financial institutions. To maintain proactive oversight, the meeting decided on regular reviews of the evolving situation. These ongoing evaluations will support the government’s efforts to provide consistent guidance and timely reassurance to the financial markets and the wider business community.

The finance minister reiterated that Pakistan’s financial system remains stable and secure, and that all relevant authorities are working in close coordination to uphold national economic integrity in the face of emerging challenges.

