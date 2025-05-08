National airspace kept open and secure

ISLAMABAD: Amid ongoing tensions following cross-border Indian missile strikes, Pakistan has successfully maintained full operational status at all its airports and kept its national airspace open and secure, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) confirmed Wednesday.

While an initial eight-hour suspension of flight operations was enforced at major airports — including Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi — due to security concerns, services have now fully resumed. The earlier disruption had prompted temporary rerouting and delays of several domestic and international flights.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suspended routine operations for 12 hours as a precautionary measure, but has since resumed services. Aviation officials report that key routes are now active, with both domestic and international carriers operating on schedule.

For instance, PA-401 from Lahore to Karachi marked the first post-suspension domestic departure, while international departures such as PK-607 to Dubai and TK-709 to Istanbul are now back in operation, albeit with some initial delays.

A flight from Jeddah (PK-842) that had been diverted to Karachi amid the initial closure has successfully reached its intended destination in Lahore. PAA sources emphasised that the safe and efficient management of Pakistan’s airspace remains a top priority, ensuring the uninterrupted movement of both local and international flights. Islamabad Airport saw a smooth return to full functionality, receiving four private aircraft earlier in the day under controlled Air Traffic Control coordination.

Previously, a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) had re-closed parts of Lahore’s airspace for specific flight corridors for 24 hours, following the Indian strikes. However, this has since been revised, and Lahore’s operations are gradually stabilising.

In response to what Islamabad has termed reckless and provocative actions by India that endangered civil aviation safety, Pakistan has formally lodged a complaint with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Officials stated that the aggressive Indian missile strikes posed a serious risk to commercial air travel in the region. “The continued operation of our airports and safe airspace management is a testament to our commitment to civil aviation safety,” a PAA spokesperson said, adding that Pakistan is actively coordinating with international aviation bodies to address the emerging challenges.

