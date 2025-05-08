AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Reference dismissed against custom tribunal’s findings

Hamid Waleed Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: The higher appellate forum dismissed the customs department’s reference against the tribunal’s findings against the order-in-original.

According to details, the customs department had seized smuggled cloths from a trader and passed an order-in-original against him. The trader challenged the order-in-original on the ground that it had provided purchase documents at the time of seizure as well as produced the evidence/receipt at the time of confiscation of cloth but the seizing agency as well as the adjudicating authority did not consider the same.

He further pointed out that the department neither verified the receipt nor brought evidence on record to rebut it. It was the duty of the seizing agency as well as the adjudicating officer to thrash out all the evidence available on record and also discuss the same in his order but he failed to rebut or accept this.

Accordingly, the tribunal accepted the appeal and ordered to release the cloth unconditionally. The department challenged the same to the higher appellate forum, maintaining that though the tribunal had come to the conclusion that the adjudicating officer had failed to discuss or record an independent finding to the extent of the trader’s claim but the tribunal allowed the appeal instead of remanding the matter to the adjudicating authority.

This has been done by the tribunal without even recording its own finding of fact as to the claim of trader that he had purchased the goods from open market and was in lawful possession of the same.

The department further maintained that the tribunal passed the order in cursory and generalized manner. Therefore, the proper course which was required to be adopted by the tribunal was either to record its own finding of the fact to the extent of contesting respondent or to remand matter to the adjudicating authority for de novo consideration. Thus, the tribunal’s order could not sustain.

The higher appellate forum agreed with the department and set aside the order while remanding the matter to the adjudicating officer to examine the material already placed on record with an opportunity of hearing to the aggrieved party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

customs FBR trader appellate forum custom tribunal seized smuggled cloths

Comments

200 characters

Reference dismissed against custom tribunal’s findings

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Energy generation: Leading coal trader says imports are crucial

National airspace kept open and secure

Read more stories