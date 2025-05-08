AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Punjab CS activates ‘war book’ protocols

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

LAHORE: In response to what officials described as a “cowardly night time attack” by India, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman has ordered all provincial departments to remain in a state of full readiness under the protocols of the ‘War Book.’

The directive was issued during a high-level video conference with administrative secretaries from all provincial departments, including the Chairman of the Planning and Development Board. Zaman emphasized the importance of formally documenting all preparedness actions to develop comprehensive operational guidelines. He also directed the departments of home and implementation and coordination to keep their control rooms active 24/7 and maintain close coordination for support and response efforts.

Recognizing the essential roles of the health department and Rescue 1122 in emergency response, the Chief Secretary instructed the information department to establish a dedicated control room for real-time public communication.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Zaman and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar visited the home department’s central control room to assess the overall situation in the province. All divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs), and district police officers (DPOs) have been placed on high alert. The Chief Secretary called for continuous coordination between local and central control rooms.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar briefed officials on ongoing security measures, stating that Punjab Police personnel have been deployed at key locations, including border outposts, and are maintaining heightened vigilance. He confirmed that the police are working closely with local administrations, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, and other security agencies with real-time monitoring underway at Punjab Police control centers.

Special Secretary Home Fazal-ur-Rehman provided an update on the implementation of ‘War Book’ protocols, noting that security arrangements have been strengthened to protect vital infrastructure and ensure public safety. Hospitals across the province have been placed on high alert, with law enforcement and medical teams mobilized for rapid response. The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar, the Secretary for Communications and Works, and senior home department officials.

