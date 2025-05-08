PM commends PAF for their swift action

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fired back at India with fury on Wednesday, celebrating Pakistan’s “devastating retaliation” after Indian air strikes claimed the lives of 31 civilians, including a 7-year-old boy, calling the assault a “cowardly attack.”

In a high-stakes televised speech, Sharif commended the armed forces, especially Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for their swift action, taking down five Indian fighter jets in less than an hour, and likened the operation to the legendary MM Alam’s aerial supremacy during the 1965 war.

“Last night, the world witnessed what happens when our falcons take flight,” he said. “Indians screamed as our jets struck – its pride reduced to dust.”

He didn’t mince words, calling India’s aggression a “catastrophic blunder.” “Our falcons tore through their skies, and their once-proud jets are now nothing but a symbol of disgrace.”

Sharif vowed that “every drop of blood” lost in the attack would be avenged. “This enemy hides behind civilians, but Pakistan knows how to respond with a jaw-breaking blow.”

The prime minister revealed the scale of the carnage, saying 26 innocent lives were lost in the assault, with 46 others injured. He mourned the death of 7-year-old Irtaza Abbas, calling him a martyr as he recalled his funeral.

“We just offered funeral prayers of little Irtaza. I salute the martyrs and pray for the wounded,” Sharif said. “Their blood will not be forgotten.”

Sharif boasted about Pakistan’s swift and deadly counter-strike, which lasted just an hour but sent a clear message. “At the LoC, we stood firm and struck with the full force of our might. With Allah’s grace, we brought the enemy to its knees,” he declared.

The prime minister saluted the Army, Navy, and Air Force, including key military leaders like Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir and Air Chief, expressing pride in their bravery.

“To every soldier, every airman, and every sailor – the entire nation of 240 million stands behind you. We are proud of your courage,” he concluded.

