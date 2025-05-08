KP cabinet condemns Indian aggression

PESHAWAR: In the backdrop of Indian unprovoked aggression against Pakistan, an emergency meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet was held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

The cabinet strongly condemned India's aggression against Pakistan, expressing serious concern over the hostile actions and calling them unacceptable.

The cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to make every sacrifice necessary for the defence of the nation, and assured the security forces of complete support in responding to any threats in a befitting manner. It was briefed on the current escalation between Pakistan and India, the province’s preparedness to handle any emergency situation, and the precautionary measures in place.

It condemned India’s targeting of civilian areas under the cover of darkness, calling it a cowardly and disgraceful act, and a grave violation of international law urging the international community to take notice of it.

Speaking at the session, Chief Minister Gandapur sent a clear message to India: “We are always ready to defend our homeland. We firmly believe in the prophecy of Ghazwa-e-Hind, in which Muslims will emerge victorious. It will be our honour to be part of that battle.”

He expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and Punjab affected by Indian aggression, assuring them of all possible support. “We are united in the defence of our homeland adding that 250 million people of Pakistan stand as its army.

Gandapur criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive policies, saying they pose a threat not only to regional peace but also to his own people, as well.

The Chief Minister warned that India’s fascist approach threatens regional stability and should not mistake Pakistan’s desire for peace as weakness. He concluded by emphasizing that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are prepared to make any sacrifice for the nation’s defence. “We are ready to give our lives for the soil of our country.”

The meeting was attended by Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati, Opposition Leader Ibadullah Khan, cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, and other administrative secretaries.

During the meeting, prayers were offered for the martyrs as a result of Indian aggression, speedy recovery for the injured, and the safety and security of the country.

