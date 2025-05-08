AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-08

CCP allows 100pc acquisition of Trax Online Ltd by SLGL

Published May 8, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the 100% acquisition of Trax Online (Pvt) Ltd by Secure Logistics Group Ltd (SLGL) under a Share Purchase Agreement. Both parties had submitted a pre-merger application in line with the Competition Act, 2010. CCP’s review identified the relevant product market as Courier and E-Commerce Logistics Services in Pakistan.

The deal is a conglomerate merger with no horizontal or vertical overlaps. CCP concluded that the transaction will not result in dominance or lessen competition in the relevant market. Secure Logistics Group Ltd (SLGL) is a public listed company offering long-haul and medium-haul logistics, asset tracking, fleet management, and security services. Trax Online (Pvt) Ltd is a private company focused on warehousing and door-to-door delivery for e-commerce clients.

The acquisition is expected to enhance operational synergies and support the growth of Pakistan’s digital logistics ecosystem.

CCP Acquisition Secure Logistics Group Ltd Trax Online Pvt Ltd

