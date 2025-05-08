AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Alkhidmat Karachi activates emergency response centers

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2025 07:29am

KARACHI: In a swift response to the ongoing Indian aggression and the evolving wartime situation, Alkhidmat Karachi’s Disaster Management Department has urgently activated all its Emergency Response Centers across the city.

Volunteers have been instructed to remain on high alert, and all equipment has been readied for rapid deployment to affected areas as required.

Alkhidmat has established coordination with Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to ensure a unified and effective response. These institutions have agreed to collaborate closely, building on their history of partnership with Alkhidmat.

As part of the emergency preparedness strategy, training in Basic Life Support (BLS), first aid, and civil defense has begun for Alkhidmat’s volunteers. The aim is to strengthen their capabilities in dealing with any critical situation that may arise during the current crisis.

On Wednesday evening, Chief Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Monem Zafar Khan, visited the Emergency Response Center at Alkhidmat’s head office. He was accompanied by Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi Rashid Qureshi and Manager Disaster Management Sarfaraz Sheikh. During the visit, Monem Zafar Khan received a comprehensive briefing on the status and readiness of Emergency Response Centers throughout the city. It was conveyed to him that all centers are fully operational, with volunteers on high alert and mobile health units deployed as part of the response efforts.

He expressed appreciation for Alkhidmat’s proactive approach and readiness in managing the situation.

Condemning the Indian aggression and the resultant martyrdom of Pakistani women, children, and men, Monem Zafar Khan stated that such actions are unacceptable and that India will have to bear the consequences. He lauded the courage and resolve of the Pakistan Air Force and Armed Forces in their response to the aggression and emphasized that the entire nation stands united with its military during this critical time.

