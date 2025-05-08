AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
2025-05-08

26th edition of ITCN Asia from 9th at Expo Centre

Recorder Report Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:13am

LAHORE: The 26th edition of ITCN Asia, Pakistan’s IT and telecom expo and conference, will take place on May 9 to 11 at the Expo Centre in Lahore.

The event is set to focus on significant goals of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to facilitate investors, exporters, and entrepreneurs of the IT industry, making Pakistan an emerging tech hub in the world, said the event organisers on Wednesday.

The 26th ITCN Asia is being presented by Tech Destination Pakistan and supported by the Ministry of IT and Telecom, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Ignite, CISO Global Forum, and the Pakistan IT Industry Association (P@SHA).

Over 1,500 leading global and local brands are participating in the event with more than 600 exhibition booths, including Google, Chrome OS, Qatar Financial Centre and Infotech Group. The event will also host the World CISO Summit and Awards, a global event held in 55 countries, further solidifying Pakistan’s position in the global tech landscape.

The event will host more than 60,000 visitors from the tech sector, including foreign delegates from different countries, including Saudi Arabia, China, Singapore, Qatar, Bahrain, Turkey and the UAE. Several knowledge sessions will be held, such as AI, Cybersecurity, Entrepreneurship, Web3 and Fintech.

Event Director Umair Nizam said that Pakistan is all set to host its premier event for the IT and tech sector with excitement and enthusiasm to project the country as the tech destination of the world. “Every year, ITCN Asia provides a platform for all stakeholders, from policymakers to global and local tech giants, professionals, and thinkers, to set a direction for a country toward innovation, development, and economic growth,” he added.

