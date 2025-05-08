AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: Trump says has called off any more attacks on Yemen

Anjum Ibrahim Published May 8, 2025

“War is not a joke.”

“Indeed not but…”

“There is no but here – I want it to stop.”

“What you said yesterday — Ye Men.”

“President Trump has called off any more attacks on Yemen because he says the Houthis have capitulated.”

“Is that verifiable?”

“Nothing in war is verifiable, but Oman says that it brokered the ceasefire between the US and the Houthis.”

“What about social media? Are they confirming that the Houthis have capitulated?”

“See, Ye men are kinda warmongers. I mean, what does it matter if one side claims the other has capitulated if it ends the war and bloodshed…”

“Gaza remains steeped in blood and starvation and….”

“Or till the Houthi’s fire another missile towards Israel or the shipping lane…”

“Hmm, but seriously, social media will provide the proof soon enough one way or the other.”

“Indeed so India claims it attacked mosques because they were being used as training camps while we claim downing their planes and…”

“WE do, but I have it on good authority…”

“How good is the authority?”

“The people on our side of the border in Azad Kashmir, anyway, the Pakistan army has cleared the border areas…”

“Right, and what’s this ridiculous story sourced to Ukraine that we are short of artillery shells because we sold them to Ukraine on America’s directives and…”

“I agree it is ridiculous because even though we need foreign exchange, yet the source is suspect – I mean, remember The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless was in Moscow at the time the Russians attacked Ukraine, much to the chagrin of the West and…”

“India took up the Ukrainian report though, and I would assume this is to get the Russians against us given that Lavrov has offered to mediate…”

“Dear me, an attempt to make an impartial mediator partial, hunh! This is happening in more than one area of conflict in the world today.”

“That is true, not facetious at all.”

