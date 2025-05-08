AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

PML-N holds rally against Indian aggression

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2025 07:32am

ISLAMABAD: People from all walks of life staged on Wednesday a rally to express their unwavering support for the Pakistan Army following Indian air strikes in Pakistani territory.

The rally, organised by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), attracted a diverse crowd, including traders, religious leaders, and students, all of whom marched in solidarity with the military.

The participants of the rally come from different parts of the city and gathered at Aabpara Chowk.

Participants voiced strong opposition to the aggressive policies of the Indian government, particularly under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

They raised slogans denouncing India’s actions and reaffirmed their support for Pakistan’s brave armed forces.

The rally also included prayers for national security and stability.

The protesters called on the international community to take notice of India’s acts of aggression and urged greater attention to the situation.

They emphasised their readiness to sacrifice their lives for the security of Pakistan and its sovereignty.

