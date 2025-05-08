AIRLINK 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.24%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Naqvi, US diplomat discuss evolving regional situation

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2025 07:49am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the US Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie A Baker, on Wednesday, to discuss the evolving regional situation following India’s recent airstrike on Pakistan’s soil.

During the meeting, Naqvi briefed the acting US ambassador on the developments and regional implications resulting from the Indian aggression. He expressed serious concern over India’s actions, which, he said had jeopardised regional peace.

US Political Counselor Zach Harkenrider and Minister of State for Interior TalalChaudhry were also present during the meeting.

“India has put the peace of South Asia at stake,” said Naqvi, adding that by targeting civilians, India has flagrantly violated international law and shredded the fabric of regional stability.

Naqviemphasised Pak-istan’s commitment to peace but stressed that the country would not allow any compromise on its national security.

Pakistan has shown immense restraint, he noted, adding “butwe will not let our sovereignty be threatened.”

He also shared that Pakistan had already alerted friendly nations about India’s nefarious designs and urged the international community to take notice.

Meanwhile, Naqvi held a meeting with Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi to discuss various bilateral issues, including recent regional tensions, security cooperation, and transnational crimes.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi informed his Italian counterpart about the cowardly Indian attack the previous night and the underlying motives behind India’s aggression.

“India targeted civilian populations, violating international laws, which resulted in the martyrdom of 26 innocent civilians, including women and children,” said Naqvi.

Minister Piantedosi expressed his condolences over the loss of 26 lives, extending sympathy to the grieving families.

“India’s attack on civilians is a direct violation of international laws. The Pakistani military responded decisively, destroying five enemy fighter jets in retaliation,” Naqvi added. “India is responsible for the deteriorating situation in the region,” Naqvi said.

The meeting also covered discussions on strengthening Pakistan-Italy relations, particularly in the areas of trade, security, and mutual interests. Both ministers agreed to further enhance cooperation on security issues, including counterterrorism, anti-human trafficking, and drug control.

