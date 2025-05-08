Closure of all educational institutions ordered: LEAs step up security measures in Rawalpindi, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The law enforcement agencies on Wednesday enforced heightened security measures, and the district administration declared a state of emergency in hospitals in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad following Indian airstrikes in Pakistani territory.

According to a police official, following instructions from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, additional police forces, including commandos, have been deployed throughout the city.

Security has been particularly reinforced around sensitive locations such as the Red Zone, which includes the Diplomatic Enclave, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, Parliament House, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other key government buildings, he said.

He said the high-ups of the police held an important meeting on security in the wake of the prevailing situation, and he issued directives for the security of important buildings and institutions located in the high security zone, and the protection of local and foreign dignitaries will be ensured. “Due to the prevailing situation security duties have been heightened to a high alert status,” he said.

The official also said that vehicles entering the Red Zone would undergo thorough checks, and only authorised vehicles would be granted access. Irrelevant vehicles will be strictly prohibited from entering the area.

In addition, the Diplomatic Enclave will have stricter entry protocols, with the access granted only to individuals who have valid entry cards and credentials. As per the security plan, police also enhanced deployment at the city’s exit and entry points and conducted random checking of vehicles.

The IGP has issued strict directives for the police force to remain on high alert. “Islamabad Police stands shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces — a wall of steel in the face of the enemy,” said IGP Rizvi.

He assured the public that the police are fully prepared to handle any situation, at any moment. “Islamabad Police is vigilant and ready around the clock,” he stated.

The IG urged citizens to avoid spreading or believing in unverified information and propaganda. He advised the public to report any suspicious activity or unusual behaviour immediately by calling the police helpline at Pukar 15.

A round-the-clock district control room has also been set up at the Safe City Project building to coordinate response efforts.

In view of the escalating security situation, the Islamabad administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in the city, effective immediately.

