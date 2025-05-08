Dar briefs Islamabad-based envoys on Indian strikes

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Ishaq Dar briefed the Islamabad-based ambassadors on the Indian strikes in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the intervening night of May 6 and 7, 2025.

Dar strongly condemned the Indian aggression, which not only violated Pakistan’s sovereignty but also jeopardised regional peace and stability.

He emphasised that the Indian actions were carried out in blatant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and the norms governing the inter-state relations. He rejected the baseless Indian claims of targeting terrorist infrastructure. He maintained that there was no credible evidence linking Pakistan with the Pahalgam Attack.

Dar noted that the Indian leadership had once again used the bogey of terrorism to promote a fictitious narrative of victimhood. He lamented that India did not pay heed to the international community’s repeated calls for de-escalation and exercise of restraint. He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its irresponsible and reckless conduct.

