Indian aggression: Concerns conveyed to ICAO

KARACHI: Pakistan has formally conveyed its concerns to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regarding the serious risks posed to civil aviation safety by India’s reckless and provocative actions.

According to the details issues by Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA), all airports across Pakistan remain fully operational, and the country’s airspace continues to be open and secure for civil aviation activities.

The PAA, through the safe and efficient management of national airspace, continues to ensure the secure and uninterrupted movement of both local and international commercial flights.

