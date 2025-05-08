AIRLINK 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.24%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
CNERGY 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
CPHL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.08%)
FCCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
FLYNG 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
HUBC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.92%)
HUMNL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.47%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.08%)
MLCF 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.98%)
OGDC 196.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.09%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
PAEL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.3%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 146.39 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.76%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SEARL 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
SYM 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.63%)
TELE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TRG 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.63%)
WAVESAPP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.46%)
YOUW 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
BR100 11,729 Increased By 49.2 (0.42%)
BR30 33,749 Increased By 177.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 110,497 Increased By 488.1 (0.44%)
KSE30 33,655 Increased By 45.3 (0.13%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

Widespread rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms likely across country

Recorder Report Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 08:00am

KARACHI: Widespread rains, thunderstorms, windstorms, and isolated hailstorms are expected across Pakistan as a strong westerly wave is set to enter the country on the night of May 7.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast that moist currents from the Arabian Sea will interact with this system, affecting the central and southern regions until May 12.

According to the PMD, Kashmir will witness rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms in areas including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from May 7 evening to May 12.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, districts such as Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, and Shigar are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms from May 8 to 12.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are expected from the night of May 7 to May 11 in cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Lahore.

From May 8 to 10, similar weather is forecast in Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Pakpattan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, weather activity will persist from May 7 evening to May 12 in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera.

Rainfall is also likely from May 8 to 10 in Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Balochistan is forecast to receive thunderstorms from May 7 evening to May 10 in districts including Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Sibbi, Musakhel, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Panjgur, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, and Awaran.

In Sindh, rain and thunderstorms are expected between May 8 and 10 in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Umerkot, and Mithi.

The PMD warns that wind, dust storms, hail, and lightning may damage weak structures, including electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

Farmers are advised to plan their harvesting activities accordingly, especially in wheat-growing areas. Concerned authorities are urged to remain alert and take preventive measures to minimize any potential impact.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

pakistan weather rain thunderstorms hailstorms

Comments

200 characters

Widespread rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms likely across country

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Read more stories