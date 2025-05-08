Widespread rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms likely across country

KARACHI: Widespread rains, thunderstorms, windstorms, and isolated hailstorms are expected across Pakistan as a strong westerly wave is set to enter the country on the night of May 7.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast that moist currents from the Arabian Sea will interact with this system, affecting the central and southern regions until May 12.

According to the PMD, Kashmir will witness rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated heavy rainfall and hailstorms in areas including Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from May 7 evening to May 12.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, districts such as Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza, Ghanche, and Shigar are likely to receive rain and thunderstorms from May 8 to 12.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are expected from the night of May 7 to May 11 in cities including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, and Lahore.

From May 8 to 10, similar weather is forecast in Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Layyah, Bhakkar, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Pakpattan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, weather activity will persist from May 7 evening to May 12 in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera.

Rainfall is also likely from May 8 to 10 in Kurram, Orakzai, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Balochistan is forecast to receive thunderstorms from May 7 evening to May 10 in districts including Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Sibbi, Musakhel, Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Panjgur, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, and Awaran.

In Sindh, rain and thunderstorms are expected between May 8 and 10 in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Umerkot, and Mithi.

The PMD warns that wind, dust storms, hail, and lightning may damage weak structures, including electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels.

Farmers are advised to plan their harvesting activities accordingly, especially in wheat-growing areas. Concerned authorities are urged to remain alert and take preventive measures to minimize any potential impact.

