Business & Finance Print 2025-05-08

TIP seeks action over undeclared change in ownership of SPUD and FHL

Press Release Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 08:02am

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has called upon the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister to take urgent action over the alleged transfer of controlling interests in SPUD Energy and Frontier Holdings Limited (FHL) without prior government approval.

In a formal letter dated 2nd May, 2025, TIP warned that the secretive acquisition of these upstream exploration companies, which hold petroleum concessions in Pakistan, could compromise national interests. The letter urged the government to investigate and, if violations are confirmed, revoke their petroleum rights under Rule 69 of the 2001 Rules.

According to TIP, under Rule 69(d), any disposition of share capital that results in a change in effective control requires prior consent of the Government. Failure to do so is grounds for revocation. “Such transfers without consent are not only illegal but may compromise the integrity of Pakistan’s energy sector,” TIP noted.

