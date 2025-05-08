Businessmen voice their unwavering support to govt, armed forces

KARACHI: The entire leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), all seven industrial town associations, sector-specific associations and prominent business leaders expressed complete solidarity and unwavering support for the government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan in the wake of the recent unprovoked and cowardly missile strikes by India targeting civilian areas in Pakistani territory.

Addressing at a joint a press conference along with representatives of all seven industrial town associations and several other associations at KCCI on Wednesday, the business leaders said that they condemn the blatant act of aggression carried out by the Indian military, which resulted in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women and children, and caused damage to mosques, homes, schools, and public infrastructure.

These strikes are not only in violation of international law, but also represent a deliberate attempt to destabilize regional peace and provoke Pakistan into a broader conflict, they added.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Senior Vice President Zia ul Arfeen, Vice President Faisal Khalil Ahmed, Prominent Businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, President Site Association of Industry Ahmed Azeem Alvi, President FB Area Association of Trade & Industry Sheikh Muhammad Tehseen, representative Korangi Association of Trade & Industry Rehan Jawed, Representative Bin Qasim Association of Trade & Industry Naveed Shakoor, former presidents Younus Muhammad Bashir and Junaid Esmail Makda along with KCCI Managing Committee members were also present on the occasion.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala stated that let there be no doubt that Pakistan is a peace-loving country, as our leadership, armed forces, and people have always advocated for dialogue, coexistence, and diplomacy.

As representatives of one of Pakistan’s largest and most influential business communities, Chairman BMG said that we declare our complete and unwavering support for the armed forces of Pakistan.

“We salute their professionalism, courage, and unwavering commitment to defending our homeland. Their timely and effective response has not only demonstrated military readiness but has also uplifted the morale of the entire nation,” he added.

“In times of national crisis, unity is our greatest strength. We call upon the business community across Pakistan — from Karachi to Khyber, and from Gwadar to Gilgit — to set aside all differences and stand together for the greater cause of defending our beloved country,” Motiwala stressed, adding that now is not the time for division, it is the time to show the world that Pakistan stands united — one nation, one people, one voice.

He said that KCCI has always believed that economic stability is national stability, hence, they have worked tirelessly for decades to build a stronger Pakistan by empowering industry, supporting exports, creating jobs, and contributing to the national exchequer but in times of war or crisis, the entire strength of the business community is devoted first and foremost to national defense.

“If required, we are ready to contribute our resources, networks, and influence to support national preparedness through relief efforts or strategic planning. We assure the government and armed forces that the business community is not only willing but honored to play its part in this patriotic duty,” he added.

He also appealed to the entire business community, trade associations, institutions, and industries to stay prepared for any eventuality by quickly adopting the civil defense norms and carrying out exercises for the same.

President KCCI Muhammad Jawed Bilwani appealed the international community, particularly the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), China, USA, Russia, and European Union, to take immediate and decisive action to de-escalate tensions.

“It is essential that global powers intervene to prevent further loss of life, restore calm to the region, and hold the Indian government accountable for its deliberate targeting of civilian populations, a grave breach of the Geneva Conventions and all international norms of conflict,” he added.

He said that Pakistan’s armed forces have consistently displayed strategic restraint and responsibility, but they are not to be tested.

“We never initiate aggression, but will always respond to it decisively and with dignity. This is a time for our adversaries to understand that the spirit of Pakistan cannot be broken,” he added.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the martyrs and the steadfastness of our people, Jawed Bilwani said that the resilience shown by families who lost loved ones in these strikes, by soldiers on the front lines, and by citizens living near the Line of Control (LoC) is nothing short of heroic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025