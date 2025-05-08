AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

APNS supports armed forces

Press Release Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:36am

KARACHI: The APNS strongly condemns missile strike by India on the territory of Pakistan and pledges its resolve to support the state and armed forces of Pakistan to combat all threats to the independence and sovereignty of home land.

Sarmad Ali President All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) in a press statement has stated that the attack by India in Pakistan territory is alarming threat to the peace and prosperity of the region and would cause unprecedented destruction of the people and economy of the region. He called for sanity to the jingoist leaders of India to stop their efforts to destabilize the region.

Sarmad Ali assured the nation that the print media in Pakistan will play a positive and objective role in dissemination of authentic news and objective analysis to keep the people of Pakistan well informed.

He regretted that the Indian media in general played on the tunes of the Hindutva driven extremist BJP government and spread fake news and war hysteria which is against the norms of objective journalism

The President APNS assured all out support of the print media to the armed forces and the government of Pakistan to defend homeland against all aggression and threats from the Indian government.

