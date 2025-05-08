Punjab urges farmers to repay first-phase loans by 15th

LAHORE: The Punjab government has urged the livestock farmers who received loans under the “Livestock Card” scheme to repay their first-phase loans within the stipulated timeframe in order to qualify for loans in the upcoming second phase.

Farmers have been warned that failure to repay outstanding loans by May 15, 2025, will disqualify them from benefiting from any future initiatives of the livestock department.

This directive was issued by Punjab Livestock Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani during meeting held to review the loan recovery process, asset distribution among rural women, and to discuss new proposals and projects for the department’s 2025-26 budgets.

The Minister announced that the second phase of the livestock card scheme will span six months, with applications being accepted between May 15 and June 15, 2025. Under this phase, 300,000 animals will be distributed to eligible livestock farmers. Physical verification of applicants will be conducted by the urban unit from June 9 to July 10, 2025, and the first loan instalment will be disbursed starting July 15, 2025. All newly distributed animals will be tagged for tracking and monitoring.

Highlighting the achievements of the first phase, the Minister stated that 5,500 animals have already been distributed among rural women in 12 districts of South Punjab, with an additional 5,500 animals to be distributed during the second phase.

During the briefing, Minister Kirmani was also updated on the annual development programme, implementation of livestock-related legislation, and disease control efforts. He was informed that foot and mouth disease is currently under control in Punjab, and no cases of lumpy skin disease have been reported to date.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025