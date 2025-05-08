AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

PFMA vows full support to govt, armed forces

Published 08 May, 2025

LAHORE: The flour milling industry has pledged its full support to the government and the Pakistan Armed Forces amid the prevailing tense situation, assuring the nation of its commitment to maintaining an uninterrupted supply of flour, the country’s staple food.

In a strong statement issued on Tuesday, leaders of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) — including Central Leader Asim Raza Ahmed, Central Chairman Badruddin Kakar, Punjab Chairman Riazullah Khan, Sindh Chairman Abdul Junaid, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chairman Muhammad Naeem Butt, Balochistan Chairman Haji Abdul Wahid, and other senior figures — voiced serious concern over India’s military action. They described it as a blatant and disgraceful act of aggression against Pakistan’s sovereignty, which resulted in the tragic loss of several innocent civilian lives, including children.

Condemning the move as a cowardly provocation, the association’s leadership reiterated that the flour milling industry, as a vital sector, stands firmly with the state during this critical time.

“As a representative body of the flour milling sector, we assure the government and the armed forces of our full cooperation,” the association said.

“In any emergency, the industry will fulfill its national duty by ensuring a continuous and stable supply of flour to the people of Pakistan.”

