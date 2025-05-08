AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
May 08, 2025

Indian aggression: PPP, JI, ANP and PML-Q hold rally outside KPC

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, addressing a rally organised against Indian aggression, condemned India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident and accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as the “Butcher of Gujarat,” of orchestrating the incident to divert attention away from his domestic failures.

The large protest rally was organised by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) outside the Karachi Press Club in response to recent acts of aggression from India. The rally was attended by leaders of various political parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Awami National Party, and PML-Q, sending a strong message of national unity.

Murad Ali Shah condemned India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan following the Pahalgam incident. “Within just ten minutes, Pakistan was blamed without any investigation,” he stated. He emphasised that Pakistan has always been a victim of terrorism and has consistently offered international investigations into the matter from the outset.

The CM mentioned that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership had reached out to the global community, including the United Nations, offering full cooperation and mediation. However, India rejected these gestures for peace and instead launched night time attacks on six separate locations, resulting in the deaths of innocent civilians. “Our armed forces responded in a manner that forced India to wave the white flag within hours.”

The Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian aircraft and a drone. We held back only to avoid escalation; otherwise, not a single Indian jet would have survived, he said.

The chief minister insisted that this response was not an act of arrogance but a demonstration of the nation’s unity and resolve. He quoted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, stating, “We are peaceful, but if our homeland is threatened, there will be no compromise.”

The chief minister proudly noted the presence of athletes who had recently defeated Indian boxers at the event, further boosting national morale. “In just a few hours, representatives from all political parties stood united with our armed forces,” he concluded his speech, leading the crowd in passionate chants of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

The CM reaffirmed that if necessary, the nation’s 250 million citizens are prepared to sacrifice even the last drop of their blood for Pakistan.

