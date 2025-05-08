AIRLINK 142.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.24%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
CNERGY 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
CPHL 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.08%)
FCCL 42.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
FFL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.7%)
FLYNG 34.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.32%)
HUBC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.92%)
HUMNL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.72%)
KEL 4.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.67%)
MLCF 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.98%)
OGDC 196.81 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.09%)
PACE 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.41%)
PAEL 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.9%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.27%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 146.20 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.63%)
PRL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.52%)
SEARL 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.41%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.55%)
SYM 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.63%)
TELE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
TRG 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.63%)
WAVESAPP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
YOUW 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
BR100 11,729 Increased By 49.2 (0.42%)
BR30 33,749 Increased By 177.9 (0.53%)
KSE100 110,473 Increased By 464.1 (0.42%)
KSE30 33,642 Increased By 32.7 (0.1%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-08

PDP urges revenge for Indian attack on water project

Recorder Report Published May 8, 2025 Updated May 8, 2025 07:59am

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor said Pakistan should take revenge for the attack on Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) by destroying all dams in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This action should be done without further loss of time as it is better to hit when it is hot.

He urged for compulsory military service of citizens.

Compulsory military service, also known as military conscription, is a system where governments mandate citizens to serve in the military for a specific period. This system is used by countries to build a large, readily deployable military force, particularly in times of war or national security threats. He said compulsory military service of citizens is present in countries like Switzerland, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, Greece, Singapore, Cuba and Eritrea. He said Pakistan should also make military service and training mandatory for its citizens.

He said the country is teaming with the fifth columnists, present in every field. “Now it is high time to take decisive action against these traitors.” He said internal security is as important as external security and for this a strong action against the fifth columnists is a must.

He said now the time is also ripe for China and Bangladesh to settle old scores with India. He said our air force has shown its superiority and other armed services should also follow suit. He said the whole Pakistani nation stands shoulder by shoulder with their armed forces. He said PDP is ready to fight for the nation and country at every front.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IIOJK Altaf Shakoor Pasban Democratic Party NJHP Indo Pak tensions Indian attack

Comments

200 characters

PDP urges revenge for Indian attack on water project

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Read more stories