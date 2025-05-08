PDP urges revenge for Indian attack on water project

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor said Pakistan should take revenge for the attack on Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) by destroying all dams in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This action should be done without further loss of time as it is better to hit when it is hot.

He urged for compulsory military service of citizens.

Compulsory military service, also known as military conscription, is a system where governments mandate citizens to serve in the military for a specific period. This system is used by countries to build a large, readily deployable military force, particularly in times of war or national security threats. He said compulsory military service of citizens is present in countries like Switzerland, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, Greece, Singapore, Cuba and Eritrea. He said Pakistan should also make military service and training mandatory for its citizens.

He said the country is teaming with the fifth columnists, present in every field. “Now it is high time to take decisive action against these traitors.” He said internal security is as important as external security and for this a strong action against the fifth columnists is a must.

He said now the time is also ripe for China and Bangladesh to settle old scores with India. He said our air force has shown its superiority and other armed services should also follow suit. He said the whole Pakistani nation stands shoulder by shoulder with their armed forces. He said PDP is ready to fight for the nation and country at every front.

