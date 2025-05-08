AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
CFO Conference 2025: Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA Chairman, PAIB Committee & Vice-President ICAP

Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

TEXT: It gives me immense pride to present the CFO Conference 2025 and the Professional Excellence Awards (PEA), organized under the auspices of the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). This year’s conference is particularly special as we partner with Harvard Business Publishing as our Strategic Knowledge Partner, bringing world-class thought leadership to our platform.

This year’s theme, " Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge," emphasizes the importance of the bold shift required in today’s finance leaders. With accelerating disruption across markets, the role of the CFO has evolved far beyond financial stewardship. This conference seeks to engage professionals in meaningful dialogue around agility, innovation, and ethical leadership—elements that are critical for sustainable success in the contemporary business environment.

As the PAIB Committee, our focus remains on equipping finance professionals with tools that foster adaptability and strategic foresight. Through this year’s agenda, we aim to spark critical conversations on digital transformation, future-ready talent, ethical governance, ESG integration, and the expanding role of finance in driving sustainable growth. By creating this platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, we strive to empower CFOs and business leaders to navigate disruption with confidence, unlock new opportunities, and lead their organizations into the future with resilience and purpose.

The ICAP Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) 2023 & 2024 were a tremendous success, and I am thrilled to see this initiative continue for the third consecutive year. This sustained recognition program reflects our firm belief in celebrating the remarkable achievements of ICAP members who have demonstrated visionary leadership, strategic excellence, and a commitment to innovation within their organizations.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Saif Ullah, President ICAP, for his visionary leadership and unwavering support, and to the entire ICAP team whose dedication has made these initiatives a resounding success. I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all participants, keynote speakers, panelists, and especially our sponsors for their invaluable contributions and partnership.

