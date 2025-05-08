CFO Conference 2025: Samiullah Siddiqui, FCA Chairman, PAIB Committee & Vice-President ICAP

TEXT: It gives me immense pride to present the CFO Conference 2025 and the Professional Excellence Awards (PEA), organized under the auspices of the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP). This year’s conference is particularly special as we partner with Harvard Business Publishing as our Strategic Knowledge Partner, bringing world-class thought leadership to our platform.

This year’s theme, " Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge," emphasizes the importance of the bold shift required in today’s finance leaders. With accelerating disruption across markets, the role of the CFO has evolved far beyond financial stewardship. This conference seeks to engage professionals in meaningful dialogue around agility, innovation, and ethical leadership—elements that are critical for sustainable success in the contemporary business environment.

As the PAIB Committee, our focus remains on equipping finance professionals with tools that foster adaptability and strategic foresight. Through this year’s agenda, we aim to spark critical conversations on digital transformation, future-ready talent, ethical governance, ESG integration, and the expanding role of finance in driving sustainable growth. By creating this platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, we strive to empower CFOs and business leaders to navigate disruption with confidence, unlock new opportunities, and lead their organizations into the future with resilience and purpose.

The ICAP Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) 2023 & 2024 were a tremendous success, and I am thrilled to see this initiative continue for the third consecutive year. This sustained recognition program reflects our firm belief in celebrating the remarkable achievements of ICAP members who have demonstrated visionary leadership, strategic excellence, and a commitment to innovation within their organizations.

I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mr. Saif Ullah, President ICAP, for his visionary leadership and unwavering support, and to the entire ICAP team whose dedication has made these initiatives a resounding success. I would also like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to all participants, keynote speakers, panelists, and especially our sponsors for their invaluable contributions and partnership.

