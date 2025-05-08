CFO Conference 2025: Jean Bouquot President, International Federation of Accountants (IFAC)

TEXT: On behalf of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), it is my privilege to extend a warm welcome to all participants of the CFO Conference 2025, hosted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, finance leaders are at the forefront of transformative change—driven by technological disruption, heightened sustainability imperatives, and shifting stakeholder expectations. The theme of this year’s conference, “Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge,” aptly reflects the urgency for strategic adaptability and visionary leadership in navigating complexity.

Across sectors and geographies, the role of the CFO has expanded significantly. No longer confined to financial stewardship, today’s CFOs are catalysts for innovation, champions of purpose-driven growth, and custodians of long-term value. The conversations taking place at this forum are vital to shaping a resilient and forward-looking profession—one that IFAC is proud to support and advance.

I commend ICAP for its unwavering dedication to professional excellence, thought leadership, and capacity building. I am delighted to learn about ICAP’s initiative of the Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) and that its third edition is being conducted along with the CFO Conference. This commendable endeavor underscores the importance of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of ICAP members who have demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and made significant impacts on their respective industries.

I extend my best wishes to ICAP for the success of this initiative and eagerly await news of the winners' accomplishments. Initiatives such as the PEA not only celebrate outstanding contributions but also reinforce the benchmarks of integrity, innovation, and impact that define the future of finance.

At IFAC, we remain committed to supporting the development, adoption, and implementation of high-quality international standards, preparing a future-ready accounting profession, and speaking out as the voice of the global accounting profession. Our work depends on collaboration across the IFAC family—of which ICAP is an important member.

I applaud ICAP for convening this impactful platform for dialogue, insight, and inspiration. May this conference serve as a catalyst for transformative ideas and lasting partnerships that strengthen the role of CFOs in driving sustainable economic progress.

Wishing you all a productive and inspiring experience at the CFO Conference 2025.

