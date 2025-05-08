CFO Conference 2025: Saif Ullah, FCA President, ICAP

TEXT: On behalf of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, I warmly welcome all participants to the CFO Conference 2025. Scheduled for May 6 and 8, 2025, in Karachi and Lahore respectively, this event marks the continuation of a legacy that ICAP has proudly upheld for over a decade.

The CFO Conference has become a hallmark event in the financial and business sectors, symbolizing excellence, innovation, and leadership. Over the years, ICAP has successfully organized 24 editions of the CFO Conference across the country, attracting over 10,000 participants from diverse industries and professions. This remarkable track record is a testament to ICAP's unwavering commitment to providing finance professionals and business leaders with a platform to engage, learn, and collaborate.

This year's conference theme, "Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge," highlights the evolving role of CFOs in today’s dynamic business landscape—one where disruption is constant, technology is transformative, and expectations are higher than ever. CFOs are no longer just stewards of financial discipline; they are architects of strategy, enablers of innovation, and champions of sustainable growth. As the business environment becomes more complex and fast-paced, agility, foresight, and adaptability are essential traits for leadership. I am confident that this conference will inspire bold thinking, spark actionable insights, and foster impactful connections that will help shape a more resilient and competitive economic future for Pakistan.

The conference includes thought-provoking sessions on Leadership Metamorphosis, Exploring the Investment Horizon, and Riding the Economic Wave, along with deep dives into Empowered Growth through the integration of Shariah-compliant offerings and digital banking, and Beyond Compliance focusing on ESG adoption — the conference is designed to equip CFOs with the tools, strategies, and foresight needed to lead with confidence and resilience in the face of constant change.

In addition to the conference, I am delighted to announce the 3rd iteration of the Professional Excellence Awards (PEA). Following the success of last year's awards ceremony, the PEA aims to recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of ICAP members in business and industry. This initiative highlights ICAP's commitment to honoring excellence and innovation within our community.

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Chairman of the Professional Accountants in Business (PAIB) Committee ICAP, and the dedicated members of the committee for their amazing efforts in organizing this year's conference and awards ceremony.

I look forward to engaging with all of you at the CFO Conference 2025 and witnessing the transformative impact of our collective efforts in shaping the future of finance and business in Pakistan.

