AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements Print 2025-05-08

CFO Conference 2025: Jameel Ahmad Governor, State Bank of Pakistan

Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

TEXT: I commend the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) for organizing the CFO Conference 2025. Such events offer a platform for finance and accounting professionals, as well as emerging corporate leaders, to engage in meaningful dialogue, exchange knowledge, and align their efforts towards the shared objective of sustainable and inclusive economic progress.

State Bank of Pakistan recognizes the critical role of financial leadership in strengthening the financial reporting and disclosure regime. This in turn improves the governance framework and fosters trust in the financial system that is crucial for macroeconomic stability and long-term growth. In an era defined by rapid technological advancement, evolving policy landscapes, and global volatility, agility and strategic foresight have become even more important for effective corporate governance. CFOs must adopt a proactive approach, moving beyond traditional boundaries by embracing digital transformation, and anticipating change.

The theme of this year’s conference: “Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge”, is both topical and forward-looking. It encapsulates the expanding responsibilities of finance professionals in areas such as AI, ESG integration, digital finance, and investment foresight. These conversations are essential not only to enhance professional capabilities but also to support the broader national vision of building a robust, and a future-ready economy.

I acknowledge ICAP for its ongoing commitment to nurturing thought leadership and promoting excellence in the finance profession. I extend my best wishes to all the participants and organizers for a successful, insightful, and impactful conference.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Jameel ahmad CFO Conference 2025

Comments

200 characters

CFO Conference 2025: Jameel Ahmad Governor, State Bank of Pakistan

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Energy generation: Leading coal trader says imports are crucial

National airspace kept open and secure

Read more stories