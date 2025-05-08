CFO Conference 2025: Jameel Ahmad Governor, State Bank of Pakistan

TEXT: I commend the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) for organizing the CFO Conference 2025. Such events offer a platform for finance and accounting professionals, as well as emerging corporate leaders, to engage in meaningful dialogue, exchange knowledge, and align their efforts towards the shared objective of sustainable and inclusive economic progress.

State Bank of Pakistan recognizes the critical role of financial leadership in strengthening the financial reporting and disclosure regime. This in turn improves the governance framework and fosters trust in the financial system that is crucial for macroeconomic stability and long-term growth. In an era defined by rapid technological advancement, evolving policy landscapes, and global volatility, agility and strategic foresight have become even more important for effective corporate governance. CFOs must adopt a proactive approach, moving beyond traditional boundaries by embracing digital transformation, and anticipating change.

The theme of this year’s conference: “Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge”, is both topical and forward-looking. It encapsulates the expanding responsibilities of finance professionals in areas such as AI, ESG integration, digital finance, and investment foresight. These conversations are essential not only to enhance professional capabilities but also to support the broader national vision of building a robust, and a future-ready economy.

I acknowledge ICAP for its ongoing commitment to nurturing thought leadership and promoting excellence in the finance profession. I extend my best wishes to all the participants and organizers for a successful, insightful, and impactful conference.

