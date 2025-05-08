AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
2025-05-08

CFO Conference 2025: Muhammad Aurangzaib Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Pakistan

Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

TEXT: I extend my congratulations to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), for hosting the ICAP-CFO Conference. This conference stands as one of Pakistan’s foremost financial industry events, providing a platform for distinguished national and international experts, key opinion leaders, and academia to share their invaluable insights.

In today’s evolving global economy, resilience and adaptability have become cornerstones of sustainable progress. For Pakistan, navigating fiscal pressures while pursuing long-term economic stability demands forward-looking financial leadership. It is encouraging to see ICAP emphasizing not only technical proficiency but also the strategic agility that is essential to navigate such volatility.

I am pleased to note that this year’s CFO Conference theme, 'Quantum Leap: Agility & Competitive Edge', powerfully reflects the evolving role of finance leaders in today’s fast-paced and dynamic business environment. The theme highlights the need for CFOs to go beyond traditional financial stewardship — to become strategic enablers who drive innovation, foster agility, and build a sustainable competitive edge for their organizations.

I am confident that the insights and dialogue emerging from this forum will deepen our collective understanding of the CFO's critical role and contribute meaningfully to the profession’s ongoing evolution.

I commend ICAP for hosting the third edition of the Professional Excellence Awards, a remarkable initiative celebrating members' outstanding leadership and global impact. My best wishes for its continued success and recognition of excellence.

Finally, I express my gratitude to Mr. Saif Ullah, President ICAP, Mr. Samiullah Siddiqui, Chairman PAIB Committee & Vice President of ICAP and all individuals involved in organizing this event. My appreciation extends to all those who have dedicated their time and efforts to ensure the success of this conference and the PEA ceremony.

