AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
India’s equity benchmarks end little changed after India strikes Pakistan

Reuters Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

MUMBAI: India’s equity benchmarks ended little changed on Wednesday, coming off early losses, as rising geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan offset expectations of easing global trade tensions.

India attacked Pakistan and Pakistani Kashmir on Wednesday and Pakistan said it had shot down five Indian fighter jets in the worst fighting in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed enemies.

India said it struck nine Pakistani “terrorist infrastructure” sites, some of them linked to an attack by Islamist militants on Hindu tourists that killed 26 people in Indian Kashmir last month.

The benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex closed 0.1% higher each at 24,414.4 and 80,746.78, respectively, on the day. The 50-stock index had opened 0.6% lower, while the Sensex had slipped 0.9% at open.

